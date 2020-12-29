Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding reception

Winter season is officially the season to get hitched and the latest celebrity to tie the knot in a lavish celebration is the Bigg Boss 7 champion Gauahar Khan with beau Zaid Darbar.

An intimate royal Nikkah followed by a lavish wedding reception for their industry friends and family members which included Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy and Hussain Kuwajerwala, the newlywed couple celebrated their union in style

Taking up the dance floor, the bride and her squad grooved to Bollywood numbers as they danced their heart out. Preeti Simoes who is a popular TV producer and a close associate of Khan took to her Instagram handle to sharing a video from the bash where the stunning bride shakes a leg on her song Jhalla Wallah from the film Ishqzaade.

Penning a note for her best friend, Simoes captioned her post;

"The bestest night ever ... my Knight in Shining Armour ...@gauaharkhan. Wen u cud not rehearse for a dance performance and got major #Fomo ..so u decide u get on stage for an impromptu act .. And jus wen u r makin a fool of urself ... ur best friend who is also a bride comes to ur rescue..... thanks for saving me G,"

Dressed to the nines for their reception, Gauahar's outfits were up to the mark as she stunned in a beige and maroon festive lehenga while Zaid complimented her in a sherwani.

The couple had announced their wedding date on social media alongside posting their wedding invites.Khan kept sharing glimpses of all her celebration on her social media accounts.