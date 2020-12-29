PITB to launch e-library app for online reading of books and magazines
07:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
PITB to launch e-library app for online reading of books and magazines
LAHORE – Since public and private organizations including schools and libraries have been closed due to smart lockdown, a large number of readers accessed Punjab Digital Library for reading, research and writing purposes.

Keeping this in view, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is planning to provide online facilities and services by developing a mobile app with features including e-Books, Digital content, e-Catalogue, and secure online free and paid reading facility.

For this purpose, PITB signed MoUs with nine organizations including Urdu Digest, Ferozsons, Afaq, Evolve, Hina, Jugmag, V-Shine, ModelMag and She Magazine to launch e-library app containing educative and informative digitized content including encyclopedias, books, & periodicals. PITB will also launch paid reading facility for the latest publications.

PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif signed MoUs on behalf of PITB at Arfa Software Technology Park on Tuesday. On this occasion, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the purpose of this initiative is to promote reading culture among the youth by giving them digital access to a range of publications.

