FIA arrests man for sharing child pornography on social media

07:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man in Islamabad for allegedly receiving and sharing child pornography on social media. 

The action was carried out by agency’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) on Tuesday while a case against the suspect has been registered. 

The suspect, who has been identified as Jameel Khan, has been booked under Section 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), Section 21 (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor) and Section 22 (child pornography) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016

The accused "illegally and unauthorisedly created, administered and operated" groups on Facebook and WhatsApp for collecting, sharing and disseminating pornographic and sexually explicit videos/pictures of minors publicly on social media, Dawn reported. .

An investigation has been lodged into the matter to find if any other person/s involved in such heinous crime. 

