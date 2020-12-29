NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif

08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Asif in an assets beyond means case. 

PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzaib has confirmed the arrest of the party leader. 

She said that a team of the anti-graft watchdog took Asif into custody from the residence of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad. 

He will be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for his remand tomorrow. 

He was arrested soon after a PML-N meeting concluded. The meeting was held to discuss matters related to resigning from the parliament to put pressure on the government. 

