NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif
08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Asif in an assets beyond means case.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzaib has confirmed the arrest of the party leader.
She said that a team of the anti-graft watchdog took Asif into custody from the residence of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad.
He will be presented before an accountability court in Rawalpindi for his remand tomorrow.
He was arrested soon after a PML-N meeting concluded. The meeting was held to discuss matters related to resigning from the parliament to put pressure on the government.
