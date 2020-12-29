1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan 71 for 3 at stumps against New Zealand

AUCKLAND – Pakistan were 71 for three at stumps on Tuesday in their second innings, on the fourth day of Mount Maunganui cricket test match against New Zealand.

Azhar Ali with 34 runs while Fawad with 21 runs were at the crease.

Pakistan need another 302 runs with seven wickets in hand to win the match.

Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to pick 300 Test wickets.

Southee picked two while Trent Boult bagged a wicket with the new ball to leave Pakistan three down at stumps on Tuesday.

The visitors now need to bat three sessions to eke out an improbable win in the first Test.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 431 and 180/5 d; Pakistan 239 and 71/3 (Azhar Ali 34*, Fawad Alam 21*; Tim Southee 2-15, Trent Boult 1-24)