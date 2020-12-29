1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan 71 for 3 at stumps against New Zealand
Share
AUCKLAND – Pakistan were 71 for three at stumps on Tuesday in their second innings, on the fourth day of Mount Maunganui cricket test match against New Zealand.
Azhar Ali with 34 runs while Fawad with 21 runs were at the crease.
Pakistan need another 302 runs with seven wickets in hand to win the match.
Tim Southee became the third New Zealand bowler to pick 300 Test wickets.
Southee picked two while Trent Boult bagged a wicket with the new ball to leave Pakistan three down at stumps on Tuesday.
The visitors now need to bat three sessions to eke out an improbable win in the first Test.
Brief Scores: New Zealand 431 and 180/5 d; Pakistan 239 and 71/3 (Azhar Ali 34*, Fawad Alam 21*; Tim Southee 2-15, Trent Boult 1-24)
- FO rubbishes reports about institutionalized forced conversions in ...09:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Salman Khan mysteriously disappears in Oman08:50 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- 1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan 71 for 3 at stumps against New Zealand08:20 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- FIA arrests man for sharing child pornography on social media07:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses ...05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt all set to host the virtual 19th Lux ...02:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Bushra Ansari reveals reason behind her divorce with Iqbal Ansari03:46 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020