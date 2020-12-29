Salman Khan mysteriously disappears in Oman
MUSCAT – A Pakistani national named Salman Khan went missing in Oman as he has not returned to his home located in Al Buraimi.
"The Royal Oman Police - Public Relations Department announces that a man named Salman Khan, a Pakistani, aged 26, has left his home in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi, Al Khadra area, and has not returned until the date of publishing this announcement," said an ROP statement.
تُعلن #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية -إدارة العلاقات العامة - بأن المدعو/ سلمان خان - باكستاني الجنسية ويبلغ من العمر ٢٦ عام قد خرج من منزله الكائن بولاية البريمي منطقة الخضراء ولم يعد حتى تاريخ نشر هذا الإعلان، وعلى من لديه معلومات عنه التواصل عبر مركز العمليات على٩٩٩٩ أو أقرب مركز شرطة. pic.twitter.com/ug3r0DDJQX— شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) December 29, 2020
It asked the people to inform the nearest police station or call 9999 of they get anything about his whereabouts.
