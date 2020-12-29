Salman Khan mysteriously disappears in Oman
08:50 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
MUSCAT – A Pakistani national named Salman Khan went missing in Oman as he has not returned to his home located in Al Buraimi. 

"The Royal Oman Police - Public Relations Department announces that a man named Salman Khan, a Pakistani, aged 26, has left his home in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi, Al Khadra area, and has not returned until the date of publishing this announcement," said an ROP statement.

It asked the people to inform the nearest police station or call 9999 of they get anything about his whereabouts.

