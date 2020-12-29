FO rubbishes reports about institutionalized forced conversions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has rubbished reports about any institutionalized forced conversions in Pakistan.

The spokespersons in a statement said that as per principles of Quran and Sunnah, forced conversion is not permitted in Islam.

He highlighted most of the reported allegations, when investigated revealed that they were fabricated, politically motivated or based on mala fide intent to malign Pakistan in the international community.

He said such activities were being carried out by detractors of Pakistan. A case in hand is the disclosures of EU DisinfoLab regarding the disinformation spreading network being operated by the Indian intelligence agencies, state broadcaster reported.

The spokesperson said there have been few incidents of forced conversions by individuals and non-State actors, but there is no evidence of complicity of any state institution.

He said that all state institutions have taken swift action against the perpetrators whenever such case has been reported.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that in some instances, the state became party to the case against the perpetrators in the court, in order to ensure speedy and effective justice.

He said the Constitutional provisions are supplemented further by the legal and administrative framework to protect our minorities from any forced conversion.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan's judiciary has been very vigilant and clear on the promotion and protection of the basic human rights of our minorities.

He said minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan and are free to profess, practice, and propagate their religion.

Highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for strengthening the framework for the protection and equal treatment of minorities in the country, he said it is reflective through PM's statements including his first address to the nation. Moreover, internationally, he has attained leadership role on the issue of freedom of religion or belief due to his clear and well-articulated stance on the matter.

He said National Commission for Minorities has also been established which is fully functional and independent. Moreover, our National Policy of Interfaith Harmony is in the final stages of adoption.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said government will continue taking legal, administrative as well as policy measures to prevent any violation of basic human rights of our minorities.

He said foundations of our State are firmly laid on the principles laid down by our Founding Father Quaid-e-Azam and appropriately reflected in our Constitution.

