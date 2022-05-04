Pakistan hockey team beat Spain by 4-1 as Europe tour underway

11:32 AM | 4 May, 2022
Pakistan hockey team beat Spain by 4-1 as Europe tour underway
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan defeated Spain by 4-1 in fourth hockey match of their Europe tour on Tuesday.

Men in Green Shirts smashed three goals in the first half and one goal in the second half. Rizwan, Mubashir, Ejaz and Roman scored one goal each.  

Pakistan hockey team is scheduled to play two more matches against Spain before heading to home on May 5.

Later in the month, Pakistan team will fly to Jakarta to take part in Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier, the team have played two matches against the Netherlands and managed to win the one of the matches. Pakistan faced defeated in a match against Belgium in the first leg of the tour.

Meanwhile, social media users have congratulated the team for bagging win in first match against Spain. 

Pakistan beat Netherlands in first hockey match ... 10:11 AM | 28 Apr, 2022

With stunning performance by the new find Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan hockey team beat Netherlands by 5-3 in first match ...

More From This Category
‘No other way to silence critics,’ Hasan Ali ...
07:35 PM | 3 May, 2022
Watch: Babar Azam stitches Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in ...
10:40 AM | 2 May, 2022
Lahore to host inaugural Pakistan Junior League ...
11:20 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
Pakistan to host over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup ...
01:56 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Pakistan beat Netherlands in first hockey match ...
10:11 AM | 28 Apr, 2022
Pakistan to take on India in opening match as ...
09:31 AM | 28 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Big announcement’ – Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas across Pakistan
01:01 PM | 4 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr