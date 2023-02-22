Search

PTI kicks off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore today

22 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement as hundreds of party workers and a couple of senior leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi would voluntarily give their arrest to police today on Wednesday.

Former Punjab governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, and other party leaders along with more than workers would fill prisons in the first phase of the movement.

Ousted premier Imran Khan announced a court arrest movement to muster support from masses amid the crackdown and to press the ruling alliance to hold elections.

Party activists of the former ruling party will hit key arteries in Lahore, where local administration imposed section 144. Ahead of the movement, PTI’s social media activists remained busy peddling messages for supporters to become part of the national drive.

Khan himself shared a message on social media, urging activists to stuff prisons, which he equated with shattering the idols of fear.

The defiant leaders are scheduled to flock to The Mall, where Section 144 is imposed. PTI also announced sit-in at Charing Cross if law enforcers refused to arrest them.

In coming days, activists in other cities including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and Faisalabad will join the movement.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ another bid to trigger political instability, saying Imran and his aides are doing gimmick with latest drama.

More to follow...

