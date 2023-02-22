Baloch minister Khetran’s house raided as Barkhan’s killing sparks outrage

QUETTA – Law enforcers in the country’s southwestern region raided the residence of Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran after members of the Marri tribe were found killed.
The three bodies of a woman and two men were removed from the well in the Barkhan district on Tuesday and brought to the provincial capital Quetta.
The tragic incident prompted action from provincial authorities as tribe members demanded a high-level probe against MPA Khetran of the murders, and alleged that five more members of their family are imprisoned in his private jail.
Meanwhile, no hostages were found at the location in a recent raid. As the incident made headlines, a joint investigation team was formed to submit a report.
Police raided the house of Former Provincial Minister of #Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran after three bodies were found in Barkhan district.
Abdul Rahman Khetran's son Released kidnapped children's pictures.#JusticeForMarriFamily#قاتل_سردار_عبدالرحمن_کھیتران pic.twitter.com/7OowpRGPtu
Amid the serious accusations, Khetran distanced himself from the heinous killing and called it a conspiracy of his rivals. He accused his son to hatch a conspiracy against him to take over the family politics.
Amid the condemnation, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan strongly denounced the tragic incident, calling it horrifying. Social media users also shared thousands of tweets with #JusticeForMarriFamily still appearing in the trending section.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263
|265.5
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|695.94
|703.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.18
|38.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.56
|37.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|854.05
|863.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.06
|59.66
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.67
|687.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.63
|286.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
