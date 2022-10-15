Ex-Balochistan Chief Justice Noor Meskanzai shot dead while offering prayers in Kharan

BLA militants claim responsibility for attack on former top judge

09:22 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Ex-Balochistan Chief Justice Noor Meskanzai shot dead while offering prayers in Kharan
QUETTA – Former Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Mohammad Noor Meskanzai was shot and killed on Friday in the latest terror act in the country’s southwestern region.

Reports in local media said Meskanzai was attacked by terrorists when he was offering prayers in the Kharan district. Another family member of the retired judge was also critically injured in the attack.

The incident occurred at near deceased’s residence near Purana Ghazi Road while Baloch Liberation Army, a terror outfit that earlier claimed a deadly attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi, took responsibility for the killing.

Cops told media that Meskanzai succumbed to gunshot wounds while being treated at Frontier Corps Hospital in Kharan town. The victims were initially shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Kharan.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have launched a manhunt for attackers, who managed to escape from the site after the incident.

It was reported that Meskanzai, who also served as the chief justice of the Shariat Court, escaped a blast in the Reko Anjeri area of the Naushki district in 2015.

Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Acting Governor Jan Mohammad Jamali and others condemned the incident while, Quetta Bar Association President announced a boycott of the courts along with mourning for three days.

