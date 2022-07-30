Pakistani soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
Pakistani soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
RAWALPINDI – At least six terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyred during an operation conducted by armed forces in Kech area of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on July 29 after information about the movement of a motorbike-borne terrorist group.

Security forces cordoned the area and started a search operation to apprehend the terrorists. Militants, after getting bounded, opened indiscriminate fire on armed forces.

ISPR said six terrorists were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after a heavy exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

During the gun battle, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom while Waziristan resident Naik Mir Muhammad suffered injuries.

The development comes days after security forces arrested four terrorists, including a key commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, and killed three in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the North Waziristan district.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in the southwestern province.

The premier also condoled the death of Havaldar Hidayatullah, saying that the people of Pakistan salute the sacrifices of its martyrs.

