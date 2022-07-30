Pakistani soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
Share
RAWALPINDI – At least six terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyred during an operation conducted by armed forces in Kech area of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on July 29 after information about the movement of a motorbike-borne terrorist group.
Security forces cordoned the area and started a search operation to apprehend the terrorists. Militants, after getting bounded, opened indiscriminate fire on armed forces.
ISPR said six terrorists were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after a heavy exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.
During the gun battle, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom while Waziristan resident Naik Mir Muhammad suffered injuries.
The development comes days after security forces arrested four terrorists, including a key commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, and killed three in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the North Waziristan district.
Pakistani forces kill three terrorists, apprehend ... 08:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
RAWALPINDI – At least three terrorists were killed, and four others were detained by security forces in two ...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in the southwestern province.
The premier also condoled the death of Havaldar Hidayatullah, saying that the people of Pakistan salute the sacrifices of its martyrs.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- #Punjab introduces new subject for #matric, #intermediate students06:46 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan issues demarche to India over deteriorating health condition ...06:15 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz reaches flood-hit Balochistan to monitor rescue and relief ...05:38 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
-
- Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest clicks05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Syeda Bushra believes Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania deserves to be ...04:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022