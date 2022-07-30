Mahira Khan's production debut 'Baarwan Khiladi' makes its way to TV screens
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan's production debut 'Baarwan Khiladi' makes its way to TV screens
Source: Mahira Khan./ Soul Fry Films (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif's passion project, web series Baarwan Khiladi is all set to make its way to the television series, after its OTT debut.

"Baarwan Khiladi" marked the first project of the Humsafar star behind the camera. It was made under her production label Soul Fry Films with Nina Kashif.

The series was initially released on Tapmad and is now making its way to our TV screens. Based on Pakistan's most followed sport, cricket, the miniseries will premiere on August 11 at 8 pm and will air every Thursday at the same time on Express TV.

The official cast includes Daniyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry, Kinza Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Saba Faisal, Hina Ashfaque, Mohsin Gillani, Shafqat Cheema, Mira Sethi, Usman Peerzada, Fawad Jalal, Salman Butt, Meer Yusuf, Ali Tahir, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Sajjad ul Haq, Ali Abbas, Waqar Ali, Hammad Akmal and Umer Hayat Chaudhry.

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actor Fawad Khan also made guest appearances in the mini series. Written by Shahid Dogar, the series is directed by Adnan Sarwar.

Fawad Khan all set to make television comeback ... 11:54 AM | 29 Jul, 2022

Lollywood star Fawad Khan has a massive fan following across the world. He is famous for character portrayal of Asher ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with ...
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Yumna Zaidi pens a heartfelt note for her parents ...
05:54 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with ...
05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Syeda Bushra believes Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania ...
04:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof sets T20I record ...
01:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
‘No pain, No gain’ – Saba Qamar gives ...
11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with KPL official anthem
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr