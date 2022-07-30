Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest clicks

05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Leading lady Mehwish Hayat's bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

This time was no exception either as the Dillagi actress left the temperature soaring as she made a dazzling appearance at the Dubai premiere of her film London Nahi Jaunga.

Taking to Instagram, Hayat shared the stunning clicks which were captured by her LNJ co-star Kubra Khan. She was a heart stealer in a gorgeous gold dress by Amato Couture.

"Kill you with a stare or with a smile ? ???????? ♥Wearing @amatoofficial

Thank you @thekubism for taking these bomb photographs . I now know who I should be contacting for my next photo shoot! ????x #MehwishHayat #Londonnahijaunga", captioned the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress.

"Chillin like a villain after ‘London nahi jaunga’s dubai premiere. Wore @amatoofficial ⚡️???? #MehwishHayat #amatocouture #londonnahijauna", captioned the Load Wedding actor.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat recently starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel, and the Eid film London Nahi Jaungi. Both projects have been successful and Hayat's performance has been lauded.

