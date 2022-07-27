Mehwish Hayat shares cinderella story about her shoes

There haven’t been many instances when Mehwish Hayat is in the news and it is not interesting. There seems to be a thin line between Hayat’s reel life and real life as both are exciting and full of luxuries. The Sitara e Imtiaz recipient during one of the post-production interviews for her latest project London Nahi Jaunga shared a story that left the audience more in awe than laughter.

During the interview, Hayat told that in the course of the shooting of London Nahi Jaunga in London, she brought some things along that could be used when necessary. One of those items was a pair of black stilettos which definitely had a hefty price tag. Blaming the incompetence of the people on the set, one of the shoes was lost which couldn’t be found even after rummaging for two days straight.

Sitting at a price of USD 1100, the shoes were definitely worth the search and hassle. The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress then told that she asked co-star Humayun Saeed to pay for the lost shoe, the price which equals to PKR 260,000.

Saeed commented that he “paid 50% for the shoe” out of respect and love, and also because Hayat “recorded a shot” which showcased her marvelous acting skills and “the performance was outstanding.” Saeed further said that “I wouldn’t have done so if Hayat’s shot wasn’t outstanding or else every woman on set would lose her shoe, and I would have to pay the price.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat has starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel, and London Nahi Jaungi. Hayat’s fame has been soaring higher and higher owing to her dedication and acting skills.