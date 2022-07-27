Mehwish Hayat shares cinderella story about her shoes

Noor Fatima
11:22 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat shares cinderella story about her shoes
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

There haven’t been many instances when Mehwish Hayat is in the news and it is not interesting. There seems to be a thin line between Hayat’s reel life and real life as both are exciting and full of luxuries. The Sitara e Imtiaz recipient during one of the post-production interviews for her latest project London Nahi Jaunga shared a story that left the audience more in awe than laughter.

During the interview, Hayat told that in the course of the shooting of London Nahi Jaunga in London, she brought some things along that could be used when necessary. One of those items was a pair of black stilettos which definitely had a hefty price tag. Blaming the incompetence of the people on the set, one of the shoes was lost which couldn’t be found even after rummaging for two days straight.

Sitting at a price of USD 1100, the shoes were definitely worth the search and hassle. The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress then told that she asked co-star Humayun Saeed to pay for the lost shoe, the price which equals to PKR 260,000. 

Saeed commented that he “paid 50% for the shoe” out of respect and love, and also because Hayat “recorded a shot” which showcased her marvelous acting skills and “the performance was outstanding.” Saeed further said that “I wouldn’t have done so if Hayat’s shot wasn’t outstanding or else every woman on set would lose her shoe, and I would have to pay the price.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat has starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel, and London Nahi Jaungi. Hayat’s fame has been soaring higher and higher owing to her dedication and acting skills.

Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless ... 10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

Pakistan’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are currently busy on a global tour for the promotion ...

More From This Category
#HinaDurrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies ...
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Alizeh Shah stars in a new music video
07:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
India's most popular Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to air ...
11:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Hajra Yamin celebrates lowkey birthday with close ...
10:23 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan launch their ...
07:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation
06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HinaDurrani twirls in stunning saree, embodies her late mother #NoorJehan's style
11:44 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr