Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2022
Faiza Gillani documents her Bali trip, gives major vacation goals
Source: Faiza Gillani (Instagram)
Lollywood’s beautiful and talented Faiza Gillani has been in the showbiz industry since 2010 nailing diverse characters and bagging numerous accolades for her outstanding performances. The Ullo Braey Farookht Nahi actress has quite an exhaustive routine given her upcoming projects. While many of the industry’s stars are currently vacationing in different parts of the world, Gillani did not shy away and decided to vacay in Bali, Indonesia.

Bali is known to rank among the top vacation destinations for tourists around the world. The island and its scenic beauty with all the lush green forests and serene waterfalls bewitch not only the wanderlusts but also anyone looking to get away from urban life’s hustle-bustle. The Jaan Hatheli Parr actress is currently on a trip to Bali with her adorable little family, undoubtedly having the best time of her life.

The actress’ social media is full of pictures that left netizens in awe of the picturesque destinations wanting to catch many more glimpses. It is safe to say that the Prem Gali star managed to set the bar higher with her latest trip letting fans go gaga. For those planning a vacation, the Aetibaar star's trip became a goal.

On the work front, the actress is starring in the drama serial Aetibaar and also made a cameo appearance in Churails

