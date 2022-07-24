Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless gown at her new film's premiere in LA
10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

Source: Mehwish Hayat / Humayun Saeed (Instagram)
Pakistan’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are currently busy on a global tour for the promotion of their film London Nahi Jaunga.

The duo was recently spotted in Los Angeles – the entertainment capital of the world.

In the recent pictures, Humayun Saeed can be seen in a full black prince coat while Mehwish opted a sleeveless gown.

“Thank you for giving so much love to us and our movie ‘London nahi jaunga’ and making it such a huge success at the box office in Pakistan as well as worldwide - you guys are the BEST,” the 34-year-old wrote.

The viral pictures garnered thousands of love reactions from social media users.

The big-budget family entertainer London Nahi Jaunga has performed great at both the global and Pakistani box office since its release. The film is a perfect combination of Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s script and Nadeem Baig’s direction.


10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

