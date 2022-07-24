KP friends fall to death while snapping waterfall selfie

SWAT – Two friends tragically plummeted to death while snapping a selfie at a waterfall near Barikot tehsil on Saturday.

Local cops told media that three friends visited a scenic waterfall in Alidad Jahangir village for a picnic.

It was reported that one of the friends, Sanaullah, lost his footing and slipped off meanwhile, his friend Adnan Bacha rushed to save him but both fell from a height of three to four hundred feet and died on the spot.

The third horrified friend then rushed to the nearby village and informed locals about the incident. Residents soon rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond.

Later, the Rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies to the Ghaligey police station for the medico-legal procedure.

The decesed were not the first to perish while snapping an ill-advised picture as the quest for extreme selfies killed hundreds of people across the globe.