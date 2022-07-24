KP friends fall to death while snapping waterfall selfie
Share
SWAT – Two friends tragically plummeted to death while snapping a selfie at a waterfall near Barikot tehsil on Saturday.
Local cops told media that three friends visited a scenic waterfall in Alidad Jahangir village for a picnic.
It was reported that one of the friends, Sanaullah, lost his footing and slipped off meanwhile, his friend Adnan Bacha rushed to save him but both fell from a height of three to four hundred feet and died on the spot.
The third horrified friend then rushed to the nearby village and informed locals about the incident. Residents soon rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond.
Later, the Rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies to the Ghaligey police station for the medico-legal procedure.
Man falls to death while taking selfie at Lahore ... 01:42 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – A 50-year-old man died after falling from a 200 feet high wall of Lahore Fort on Saturday. The man is ...
The decesed were not the first to perish while snapping an ill-advised picture as the quest for extreme selfies killed hundreds of people across the globe.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Shehbaz promises full support to SCO objectives, urges joint efforts ...11:56 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- KP friends fall to death while snapping waterfall selfie11:28 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred during gun battle with terrorists in ...10:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless gown at her new film's ...10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Sindh declares public holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad on Monday amid ...09:24 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- WATCH: Govinda joins birthday celebration of Saniya Shamshad’s son ...08:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Sharmila Faruqui's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire06:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Fahad Mustafa surprises fans with soulful singing skills05:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022