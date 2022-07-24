Shehbaz promises full support to SCO objectives, urges joint efforts for peace
Share
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday assured the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) of Pakistan's full support in meeting its objectives.
Talking to Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming, who called on him, Sharif expressed the hope that all SCO members would continue to work together for peace, international solidarity and cooperation.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to principles of the SCO Charter and the “Shanghai Spirit.” He highlighted the current global challenges manifested in the high fuel and food prices and the resulting food insecurity as well as economic and financial difficulties for a large number of countries, including SCO members.
Praising SCO's development agenda, Sharif said the core purpose of the organisation remained growth and prosperity of the SCO region and how well SCO leaders were responding to aspirations and ambitions of their people to have better standards of living.
He underlined Pakistan’s priorities and national development goals as well as important areas of interest within the SCO framework of cooperation — including trade and economy, connectivity and transport, poverty alleviation, energy, agriculture and food security, climate change, security, information technology, digitalisation and cultural and people-to-people linkages.
The Pakistani prime minister underlined the need for developing appropriate funding mechanisms to promote intra-SCO trade as well as development initiatives.
Underlining the need for strong transport and communication links, the prime minister highlighted the importance of connectivity. He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could serve as a useful model in this regard.
The prime minister also shared his perspective on a number of regional and global security issues as well as SCO’s role in promoting stability in the region and beyond.
The SCO secretary general expressed his gratitude to the government and leadership of Pakistan for arranging his visit before the upcoming SCO Council of Foreign Ministers and Heads of State meetings in Uzbekistan.
He lauded Pakistan’s constructive contribution to SCO’s work and activities across all domains and thanked the prime minister for the guidance provided with regard to SCO’s priorities and endeavours in the future.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Shehbaz promises full support to SCO objectives, urges joint efforts ...11:56 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- KP friends fall to death while snapping waterfall selfie11:28 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred during gun battle with terrorists in ...10:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless gown at her new film's ...10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Sindh declares public holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad on Monday amid ...09:24 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- WATCH: Govinda joins birthday celebration of Saniya Shamshad’s son ...08:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Sharmila Faruqui's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire06:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Fahad Mustafa surprises fans with soulful singing skills05:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022