Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 July 2022

08:25 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 July 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 147,700 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 126,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,141 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 135,391.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Karachi PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Islamabad PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Peshawar PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Quetta PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Sialkot PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Attock PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Gujranwala PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Jehlum PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Multan PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Bahawalpur PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Gujrat PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Nawabshah PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Chakwal PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Hyderabad PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Nowshehra PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Sargodha PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Faisalabad PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592
Mirpur PKR 147,700 PKR 1,592

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 July 2022
08:28 AM | 24 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 July 2022
08:10 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 July 2022
08:19 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 July 2022
10:54 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 July 2022
08:22 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 July 2022
08:30 AM | 19 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless gown at her new film's premiere in LA
10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr