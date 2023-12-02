GTA 6 trailer is here; Check latest update from Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto GTA fans are excited as the trailer of GTA 6 has a release date and it will released on December 5 at 9 am in Pakistan.
Like parts of the world, the gaming community in Pakistan is excited as anticipation is clearly high.
Rockstar Studio has dropped the artwork and it received massive responses as one of the highly anticipated games of current times is one step closer to being released.
Fans have waited for a decade since GTA 5 was released, and it was second best-selling video game with 185 million copies.
The maker of the action-adventure game earlier said they are excited to let you know that in early December, the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto will be released.
As fans waited for 10 years, Rockstar Games said it has been working on GTA 6 for several years, but it first confirmed game was in production in February last year.
There is more for fans as Rockstar separately announced a deal with streaming giant Netflix to air several of its titles to the streaming giant's gaming offering.
Earlier, GTA 3, Vice City and GTA San Andreas saw huge fan following as the series is known for immersive storytelling. All action packed games of Rockstar features strong narrative with different characters, set in a spoof and grainy portrayal of modern society.
GTA games are filled with humor, drama, and top-notch graphics, and the whole package keeps players engaged.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.