GTA 6 trailer is here; Check latest update from Rockstar Games

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023
GTA 6 trailer is here; Check latest update from Rockstar Games
Source: ROCKSTAR GAMES/TWITTER

Grand Theft Auto GTA fans are excited as the trailer of GTA 6 has a release date and it will released on December 5 at 9 am in Pakistan.

Like parts of the world, the gaming community in Pakistan is excited as anticipation is clearly high.

Rockstar Studio has dropped the artwork and it received massive responses as one of the highly anticipated games of current times is one step closer to being released.

Fans have waited for a decade since GTA 5 was released, and it was second best-selling video game with 185 million copies.

The maker of the action-adventure game earlier said they are excited to let you know that in early December, the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto will be released.

As fans waited for 10 years, Rockstar Games said it has been working on GTA 6 for several years, but it first confirmed game was in production in February last year.

There is more for fans as Rockstar separately announced a deal with streaming giant Netflix to air several of its titles to the streaming giant's gaming offering.

Earlier, GTA 3, Vice City and GTA San Andreas saw huge fan following as the series is known for immersive storytelling. All action packed games of Rockstar features strong narrative with different characters, set in a spoof and grainy portrayal of modern society.

GTA games are filled with humor, drama, and top-notch graphics, and the whole package keeps players engaged.

Web Desk

