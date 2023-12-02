Honda CD 70 2024 price in Pakistan December update

Honda bikes continue to rule Pakistani two-wheeler market as it sells more vehicles than the rest of the industry combined, and Honda CD 70 remains a mile ahead of its rivals.

As other brands in Pakistan, and other parts of the world are making advancements in bikes, Honda has decided to make any major changes in the Honda CD 70 2024, its front-runner in country of 240 million.

The bike's design has not changed from the 90s, but it continue to top the sales chart, showing people preferred engine, and robust build over aesthetics.

Honda CD 70 price in Pakistan

As several automakers have announced drop in prices, Honda kept prices of all bikes including Honda CD 70 same.

Bike Model Price Honda CD70 Rs157,900 Honda CD70 Dream Rs168,900

Honda CD 70 Fuel economy

The Honda CD 70 is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, which offers an astounding 55-60 kilometres per litre.

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream. This potent combination guarantees a powerful and smooth performance, giving it a trustworthy travel partner for both routine trips and exhilarating rides.

Honda CD 70 colours

Riders have the option to express themselves with the Honda CD 70 colour palette. Buyers can choose from two three colours that are now offered: Red, Black, and Blue depending on which shade best suits their personal style.