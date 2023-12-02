IN PICTURES: Wahaj Ali celebrates 34th birthday bash with Tere Bin producers

From being critically acclaimed for essaying a Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye to his stellar performance as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin, Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has solidified himself as one of the iconic actors to grace the industry.

With a string of successful projects under his belt, the Mere Dil Mere Musafir actor was recently seen having a blast with Tere Bin producers, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Along with the 7th Sky’s team, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star celebrated his birthday bash and posed for the camera.

The special birthday celebrations were arranged by Kadwani and Qureshi for the star. In response, the 22 Qadam star expressed gratitude for the birthday bash also thanked them for making his day memorable.

Ali wrote, “Thank you so much for making my birthday so special, i am very grateful for your love and affection. May Allah keep our relationship and give us the opportunity to better work always Ameen.”

Other Lollywood stars also wished Ali.

With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, Mein, Jurm, and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in The Pink Shirt.