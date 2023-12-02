Search

Lifestyle

IN PICTURES: Wahaj Ali celebrates 34th birthday bash with Tere Bin producers

Noor Fatima
11:25 AM | 2 Dec, 2023
Wahaj Ali
Source: Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

From being critically acclaimed for essaying a Bangladeshi freedom fighter Shafi Imam Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye to his stellar performance as Murtasim Khan in Tere Bin, Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali has solidified himself as one of the iconic actors to grace the industry.

With a string of successful projects under his belt, the Mere Dil Mere Musafir actor was recently seen having a blast with Tere Bin producers, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Along with the 7th Sky’s team, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star celebrated his birthday bash and posed for the camera.  

The special birthday celebrations were arranged by Kadwani and Qureshi for the star. In response, the 22 Qadam star expressed gratitude for the birthday bash also thanked them for making his day memorable. 

Ali wrote, “Thank you so much for making my birthday so special, i am very grateful for your love and affection. May Allah keep our relationship and give us the opportunity to better work always Ameen.”

Other Lollywood stars also wished Ali.

With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, Mein, Jurm, and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in The Pink Shirt.

Wahaj Ali draws ire over new bold photoshoot with local model

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:13 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Yasir Hussain throws star-studded birthday bash

09:22 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy unveiled: CR7 museum in Saudi Arabia ...

05:40 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Hania Aamir receives flak over latest pictures from Dubai

12:28 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Iqra Hussain pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Yasir Hussain

02:02 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Aima Baig turns up the heat with new bold pictures

11:56 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

In pictures: Merub Ali, Talha Chahour visit GCU

Advertisement

Latest

12:31 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

More trouble for Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis as NAB files Gujrat kickbacks reference against PTI leaders

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 2 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2nd December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.

Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.15  287.95 
Euro EUR 309.9  310.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.4  360.05 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.45  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.82 75.97
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.94 767.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.99 210.49
China Yuan CNY 39.78 39.88
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.38 36.48
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.39 935.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 742.16 750.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.5 79.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.45 212.95
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 325.38 325.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.05 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold registers big fall in Pakistan; check today gold rates in Pakatan - 2 December 2023

The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: