“Please listen with kindness:” Suhana Khan excitedly shares debut song

Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is an all rounder? How? The debutante has also entered the singing field after acting.

Khan is kicking off her acting career with famous filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, 'The Archies.' Apart from her character, Khan also lend her vocals for a song featured in the film.

Ahead of the release of 'The Archies', the filmmakers have launched a music album featuring Khan's song Jab Tum Na Theen.

Khan announced on Instagram that she has sung her first song for any film, and thanked Akhtar and music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for their support and for the golden opportunity. The song also features vocals from Dot, Javed Akhtar, and Tejas.

“I sang my first song!! Thank you,” Khan wrote as she tagged Akhtar and Mahadevan, and showed her appreciation for them being “so patient” with her.

“please listen with kindness,” she added jokingly.

It should be noted that 16 songs have been included in 'The Archies' which have been sung by different singers.

"The Archies" boasts an ensemble cast of star kids including set Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal.

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will have a special cameo in "The Archies" however details remain under wraps.

Produced by Tiger Baby Films, the movie is set to premiere on OTT platforms on December 7.