COAS Asim Munir witnesses field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps

01:54 PM | 2 Dec, 2023
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

COAS was briefed about Field Exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.

Gen Asim Munir appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan”, COAS emphasised.

“Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against full spectrum of threat and with the support of the nation, Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, Pakistan Army chief concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

