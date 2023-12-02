COAS Asim Munir witnesses field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.
COAS was briefed about Field Exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.
COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.
Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.
Gen Asim Munir appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.
“We are cognizant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan”, COAS emphasised.
“Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against full spectrum of threat and with the support of the nation, Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, Pakistan Army chief concluded.
Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.
Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market amid strong economic cues.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro moves down to 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also moved down to 77.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The price of gold fell by thousands of rupees as precious metal lost shine despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,300.
Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs199,190, 21 karat rate costs Rs190,138 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,975.
Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,300
|PKR 2,705
