  

Search

Pakistan

‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, says COAS Asim Munir

06:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2023
‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, says COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said there is no space for intolerance and extreme behavior by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and vulnerable segments of the society.

COAS held an interaction with leading Islamic scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted at GHQ. 

The scholars unanimously condemned extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and pledged their continued support for untiring efforts of State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace and stability in the country. 

They underscored that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and any skewed and distorted interpretations of religion by certain entities is for their vested interests only and has nothing to do with Islamic teachings. 

Pakistan Army chief while lauding ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists called upon the scholars for its propagation and implementation in letter and spirit and shun internal schisms. 

He signified the role of Ulema in harnessing youth towards understanding of Quran and Sunnah and character building alongside other academic knowledge and technical skills. 

The forum unanimously supported government’s measures to harden the State including repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of One Document Regime, anti-smuggling and hoarding measures and anti-power theft drive. It also fully acknowledged Pakistan’s position and concerns on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns. 

The forum also expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities being committed against hapless people of Gaza and termed them as crimes against humanity. 

“Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction. Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than State is unacceptable”, COAS concluded.

In meeting with businessmen, COAS Munir assures transparency in dollar exchange rate

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:45 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistan, China hold first joint maritime patrol in Arabian sea to ...

02:47 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

ADB approves $250 million loan for Pakistan

06:44 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan decides to tighten security of Chinese citizens

05:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Who is this Pakistani-American woman Anila Ali, and what's she doing ...

03:18 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in DI Khan

10:38 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistan bans sale of weapons in major step to control gun culture

Advertisement

Latest

06:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, says COAS Asim Munir

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check out today’s forex rates

Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.1 290.15
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.31 771.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.71 941.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 747.43 755.43
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 324.3 326.8
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold rates 17 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 November 2023

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.

Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: