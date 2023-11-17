‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, says COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said there is no space for intolerance and extreme behavior by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and vulnerable segments of the society.
COAS held an interaction with leading Islamic scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted at GHQ.
The scholars unanimously condemned extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and pledged their continued support for untiring efforts of State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace and stability in the country.
They underscored that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and any skewed and distorted interpretations of religion by certain entities is for their vested interests only and has nothing to do with Islamic teachings.
Pakistan Army chief while lauding ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists called upon the scholars for its propagation and implementation in letter and spirit and shun internal schisms.
He signified the role of Ulema in harnessing youth towards understanding of Quran and Sunnah and character building alongside other academic knowledge and technical skills.
The forum unanimously supported government’s measures to harden the State including repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of One Document Regime, anti-smuggling and hoarding measures and anti-power theft drive. It also fully acknowledged Pakistan’s position and concerns on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns.
The forum also expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities being committed against hapless people of Gaza and termed them as crimes against humanity.
“Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction. Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than State is unacceptable”, COAS concluded.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.