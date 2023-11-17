‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, says COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said there is no space for intolerance and extreme behavior by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and vulnerable segments of the society.

COAS held an interaction with leading Islamic scholars (Ulema o Mashaikh) of all schools of thought interacted at GHQ.

The scholars unanimously condemned extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and pledged their continued support for untiring efforts of State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace and stability in the country.

They underscored that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and any skewed and distorted interpretations of religion by certain entities is for their vested interests only and has nothing to do with Islamic teachings.

Pakistan Army chief while lauding ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists called upon the scholars for its propagation and implementation in letter and spirit and shun internal schisms.

He signified the role of Ulema in harnessing youth towards understanding of Quran and Sunnah and character building alongside other academic knowledge and technical skills.

The forum unanimously supported government’s measures to harden the State including repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of One Document Regime, anti-smuggling and hoarding measures and anti-power theft drive. It also fully acknowledged Pakistan’s position and concerns on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns.

The forum also expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities being committed against hapless people of Gaza and termed them as crimes against humanity.

“Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction. Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than State is unacceptable”, COAS concluded.