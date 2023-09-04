Search

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 4 Sep, 2023
In meeting with businessmen, COAS Munir assures transparency in dollar exchange rate
LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir interacted with business community members at the Corps Commander headquarters in Lahore on Sunday.

Media reports suggest that Gen Asim discussed the economic situation with business community members, along with Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

COAS highlighted the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), as the military now has a significant position in the new body, and serves as the national coordinator for both the apex and executive committees.

The army chief assured that SIFC’s focus is to attract substantial investments of up to 100 billion dollars from friendly nations like Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The top general revealed the formation of task forces focused on economic matters and different sectors.

In the meeting, Kashif Anwar, and other business community members, recommended active engagement with all chambers to incorporate diverse perspectives into the task force’s agenda.

Businessmen also shared views on soaring taxes and inflated bills and its impacts on daily lives, businesses, and masses.

Gen Asim Munir also promised transparency in the exchange rate and bringing currency exchanges into tax net. He assured that money exchanges would be brought under the purview of taxation, fostering transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

