Child rescued after Viral Video shows him chained, forced to beg in Punjab

Horrific moments were captured on the streets in Phalia as a clip shows a minor shackled and exploited for begging.

The clip shows a young boy chained and forced to beg outside court in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin district, sparking outrage. It shows helpless child in distress as he was dragged into the streets, shackled like a prisoner.

The disturbing incident unfolded in Phalia area, where the man was caught on camera using chains to control and exploit the child, turning him into a tool for begging. The footage ignited public fury, prompting immediate action from the Child Protection Bureau.

Child Protection Bureau chief Sara Ahmed took notice and officials from the Gujranwala branch rushed to the scene, rescued the boy, and took him into protective custody.

She said monster behind this inhumane act has been arrested, and boy is now safe and will receive full rehabilitation, including education, medical care, and emotional support.

Authorities are now urging citizens to speak up against child abuse. Any such crimes can be reported through the child protection helpline 1121.