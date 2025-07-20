Astronomer CEO’s Viral Video forces him to quit amid explosive affair rumors

NEW YORK – The intimate clip of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with HR at Coldplay was all over the internet, and now he has resigned from the post amid outrage.

Social media users came up with hilarious reactions as the clip went viral like wildfire. Some said ‘When HR Says ‘No Office Relationships’ But Means ‘Except Me’, other bashed the man for having side chick at work while being married.

Byron stepped down from coveted post in disgrace after he was caught on the jumbotron in cringeworthy embrace with company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot.

The moment saw the pair freeze in horror when they realized they were being broadcast live on the big screen. Byron awkwardly ducked out of view while Cabot spun around and hid her face.

The backlash was swift online. Astronomer also released a statement confirming Byron’s resignation: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

The company, which had launched an internal investigation before the resignation, has tapped co-founder Pete DeJoy to stay on as interim CEO.

As for Cabot? Her current employment status remains unknown. The company has declined to comment.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get weirder — a fake apology from Byron, riddled with dramatic language, made the rounds online before being exposed as a creation from a parody account.

This scandal raised serious questions about executive behavior, workplace boundaries, and the risks of flirting in public when the jumbotron is watching.