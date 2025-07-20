Jasmeen Manzoor’s assault allegations disputed by husband’s second wife

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TV host Jasmeen Manzoor was all over the internet as she shared alleged pictures of assault by ex-husband Saad Rafique, and it has everyone talking.

A woman who identifies herself as the second wife of Jasmeen’s ex-husband comes forward with rebuttal against domestic violence allegations. Anum accused Jasmeen of fabricating evidence, including a widely circulated image showing a swollen eye.

In the footage, Anum presents what she claims is proof that snaps shared by Jasmeen were doctored, although specific details of the evidence have not yet been independently verified.

Just days prior, Jasmeen Manzoor had broken her silence on social media, sharing emotional posts alleging domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. Without naming him directly, she posted screenshot from her mobile phone gallery showing visible injuries to her face, sparking widespread concern and calls for justice.

In another message, the senior journalist raised questions at those who continued to support her former husband, saying their silence and support added to her trauma. Her statements shed light on emotional and psychological toll domestic violence can have, especially when victims face disbelief or dismissal.

The controversy gained national attention, prompting an outpouring of support for Jasmeen from fellow journalists, human rights advocates, and the general public. Many have urged authorities to launch a transparent investigation into the allegations.

So far, no official statement has yet been released by Saad Rafique, and no legal proceedings have been publicly confirmed.