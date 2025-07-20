Baloch Girl shot dead over Love Marriage on Jirga’s orders; Viral Video here

QUETTA – A horrifying incident has shaken the internet as a young Baloch girl, identified as Shetal was gunned down on the orders of a tribal jirga, and all that for marrying by her own choice.

A gut-wrenching video that went viral online shows armed tribal men taking the girl to an isolated mountainous area. Within seconds, gunshots ring out and Shetal hits ground. The sheer brutality captured on camera unleashed a wave of national fury, exposing once again the deep-rooted, patriarchal violence Baloch women continue to face in silence.

The killing, reportedly sanctioned by a jirga, tribal council, is being labeled as an honor killing, a medieval punishment for defying family or tribal decisions. In restive regions like Balochistan, Jirga orders overrule constitutional law, such acts of violence remain dangerously common.

After the horrific killing, journalists, and activists took to social media to share the clip online, claiming the girl was murdered for marrying someone of her own will. The posts garnered online campaigns and demands for justice.

یہ بلوچستان ہے…جہاں بڑی بڑی گاڑیاں دور دراز ویرانوں میں آتی ہیں،بڑی پگڑیاں بندوقوں سے فیصلے سناتی ہیں،اور جرگے بیٹیوں کی قسمت کا اعلان آبادیوں سے دور، بیابانوں میں کرتے ہیں۔یہاں شیتل کو لایا گیا .ایک لڑکی، ایک بیٹی،محض اس لیے کہ اُس نے محبت کی،اپنی مرضی سے جینے کی خواہش… pic.twitter.com/nUzk7WT5eL — Harmeet Singh (@HarmeetSinghPk) July 20, 2025

Some said Balochtan government failed to protect women while other raised questions like How many more girls must be murdered for making their own choices before the system wakes up?

شیتل ایک معصوم لڑکی، جس نے اپنی مرضی سے جینے کا خواب دیکھا، مگر اسے “غیرت” کے نام پر بے دردی سے قتل کر دیا گیا۔

وہ بھی ان ہزاروں خواتین میں شامل ہو گئی جو ظلم، جبر اور فرسودہ روایات کا شکار بن گئیں۔ شیتل کو قتل کرنے والے درندہ صفت، بے غیرت اور جہالت میں ڈوبے ہوئے وحشی لوگ ہیں pic.twitter.com/rIkZVuNqn0 — Asmar’s Photography (@asmarhussain110) July 20, 2025

This incident adds to a long list of gender-based atrocities that have plagued the southwestern region, where women’s freedoms are routinely crushed under the weight of tradition and fear.

Shetal’s case is not just about one girl. Its about generations of Baloch women whose voices have been silenced and whose lives are treated as disposable.