Punjab announces 25% special allowance for grade 1 to 19 government employees
LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday announced a 25% special allowance for grade 1 to 19 government employees in order to uplift their economic condition.
The chief minister made the announcement on Twitter, stating that the allowance will be given to those who previously are not receiving any allowances in addition to their salaries.
He further said that the decision will also reduce the pay gap among government employees working in different departments.
پنجاب حکومت کے گریڈ 1 سے 19 تک کے وہ ملازمین، جن کو تنخواہ کے علاوہ کوئی الاؤنس نہیں ملتا تھا، انہیں ہم نے اگلے ماہ سے 25 فیصد ماہانہ سپیشل الاؤنس دینے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے تاکہ مختلف محکموں میں کام کرنے والے سرکاری ملازمین کی تنخواہوں میں فرق کم ہو اور ان کی معاشی حالت میں بہتری آئے۔— Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 20, 2021
More than 720,000 employees of grade 1 to 19 will receive the special allowance.
The chief minister said that the government will announce more facilities for its employees in the next budget.
