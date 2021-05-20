Pakistan opens Covid-19 vaccination for citizens working and studying abroad

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has opened Covid-19 vaccination for Pakistanis of 18 years of age, working abroad on work visa,s and students studying abroad.

The vaccination jabs will be administered to those Pakistanis who have got work visa for the first time, or already working abroad and have come back on leave or for any reason can get vaccinated.

“Many countries around the world, incorporations, various employers, universities, shipping companies have made vaccination as mandatory for entry, work, study, stay and travelling etc. Therefore, in order to facilitate those Pakistanis who are working abroad on work visa (other than Pakistanis having dual citizenship), students studying abroad and Seafarers, NCOC has devised policy for their vaccination,” read official notification.

Pakistanis Working abroad on Work Visa.

All Pakistanis over 18 years, who have got work visa for the first time, or already working abroad and have come back on leave or for any reason can get vaccinated as per following.-

a. Any Pakistani (any gender, over 18 years of age) who has work visa or iqama can get vaccinated.

b. Walk-in to any CVC, show passport, visa or iqama to CVC staff.

c. CVC staff will check passport and visa / iqama, make data entry and administer vaccine.

d. Entry will be made into NIMS by CVC staff. In case of any problem due to age, connectivity or tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will passed on to NCOC as per procedure. Later on the data will be entered by Provinces in NIMS.

e. Certificate for vaccination to be issued from NADRA website or NADRA office as per standard procedure.

NCOC allows walk-in vaccination for all 18 years and above Pakistanis working abroad on work visa / aqama, Students studying abroad and Seafarers. Simply walk in to any CVC, show valid visa and get vaccinated. Detailed procedure attached. pic.twitter.com/bxgDyHx2Ol — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 20, 2021

Students Studying Abroad.

Any Pakistani (over 18 years) having a valid study visa for any country can get vaccinated from any CVC as per following procedure.

a. Walk-in to any CVC, show passport and study visa to CVC staff.

b. CVC staff will check passport and study visa make data entry and administer vaccine.

c. Entry will be made into NIMS by CVC staff. In case of any problem due to age, connectivity or tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will be passed on to NCOC as per existing procedure. Later. the data will be entered by Provinces in NIMS as per existing procedure.

d. Certificate for vaccination will be issued from NADRA website or NADRA office as per standard procedure.

Seafarer.

Any registered seafarer (over 18 years) can get vaccinated from any CVC as per following procedure-

a. Walk-in to any CVC, show Registration Certificate as Seafarer to CVC staff.

b. CVC staff will check Registration Certificate make data entry and administer vaccine.

c. Entry will be made into NIMS by CVC staff. In case of any problem due to age, connectivity or tech issue, data will be maintained manually and will be passed on to NCOC as per existing procedure. Later . the data will be entered by Provinces in NIMS as per existing procedure.

d. Certificate for vaccination will be issued from NADRA website or NADRA office as per standard procedure.