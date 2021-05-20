OPPO launches OPPO F19 in Pakistan, price, sale info 

LAHORE - OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, has launched OPPO F19 in Pakistan. The company offers a myriad of features including an ultra-powerful processor, ultra-slim body, ultra-beautiful shots, and ultra-safe make it one of a kind.

The handset is available in Pakistan and will come in two colors including Prism Black and Midnight Blue, with a retail price of Rs.39,999/. As a special offer, OPPO Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones are available at a discount of PKR 1,800/- on purchase of OPPO F19.

The series is designed for a trendsetting generation of users that seek both a high-quality smartphone that keeps up with their life and style and is also aesthetic. OPPO F19 in the F Series offers a phone that strikes an all-around balance between performance and style. In fact, compared with the previous generation of the phone, OPPO F19 comes with a brilliant screen, high-end performance, and of course a beautiful design.

“F Series is designed for consumers that seek a trendy smartphone with technology that complements and even improves their lifestyle. OPPO F19 offers all the features that keep the phone running. OPPO F19 delivers a balanced performance in design and technology, and offers an all-around smartphone, which appeals to those users that are just getting their career or life started,” said George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan.

Ultra Slim Body

OPPO F19 is only 7.95mm thick and weighs about 175g. It comes with a beautiful back cover design featuring a smooth 3D curved body. The back cover colors come in Prism Black and Midnight Blue. OPPO F19, as in F Series fashion, offers a brilliant display. Featuring an AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display with Ultra-high resolution. OPPO F19’s display packs a resolution of 2400 x 1080p. But the large 16.34 cm screen with a 90.8% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio is what steals the show. To maximize the space dedicated to the screen, the front-facing camera uses a tiny 3.688 mm punch-hole camera with super-thin 1.60 mm bezels.

Ultra-Powerful Processor

OPPO F19 is designed to keep up with the demands of its high-achieving users, whether for work or play. It uses a processor that won’t lag your phone, even after long-term use. OPPO F19 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip ensuring a Super Smooth Performance. And throughout the day, OPPO F19 will keep running without stuttering thanks to a fast 6GB of RAM. You can even store as much as 128GB of videos, photos, shows, and more. Boasting a large 5000mAh battery, OPPO F19 offers all-day power, along with fast-charge technology that will keep you charging ahead in speed. With 33W Flash Charge, which runs on a 11V3A solution, OPPO F19 fully charges in only 72 minutes.

Ultra-Beautiful Shots

In F Series fashion, OPPO F19 is a well-rounded smartphone, empowering you to take advantage of the latest in photography and videography technology thanks to its Rear AI Triple Cameras. Featuring a 48MP main camera, your creative vision can easily come to life. Flip the phone around and you’ll see OPPO F19’s AI Selfie Camera, powered by its 16MP camera. OPPO F19 comes with Video filming features akin to the higher-end counterparts that make it easy to film and edit your footage. On the rear camera, you can capture Steady Video in 1080p or 720p, while the stabilized video is captured at 30 FPS. Or to add a splash of drama, SLO-MO on the rear camera films in 720p at 120FPs and outputs your video in slow motion.

Ultra-Safe and Fun User Experience

OPPO F19 is backed by a suite of security and safety features that not only protects your privacy but also manages the physical condition of your phone, so you can entertain yourself throughout the day. Super Power Saving Mode conserves battery power by shutting off unnecessary processes, while the CPU frequency and backlight are adjusted in specific apps. A suite of security features that come with ColorOS 11.1 will keep you at ease when it comes to your personal data and privacy.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 keeps up with your lifestyle, while the AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display offers a more delicate display performance, a larger screen-to-body ratio, and a more immersive visual experience. Game Focus Mode blocks incoming calls and notifications from interrupting you.