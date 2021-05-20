UNGA President warmly receives Pakistani FM ahead of Palestine session

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with President United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on the sidelines of a special session on Palestine.

The Pakistani foreign minister was warmly greeted by the UNGA President.

Following a meeting, Qureshi in a tweet said, “Pakistan appreciates your leadership, convening #UNGA75 for #Palestine. There are no words strong enough to condemn Israel’s tyranny. We call for an immediate ceasefire & to ensure Israel’s upholds all values of int’l human rights law.#UnitedForPalestine”

