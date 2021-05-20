UAE’s #AjmanPolice set #GuinnessWorldRecord by creating longest online human chain

Ajman Police have set a new Guinness World Record by forming the longest online video chain of human beings to thank the front-liners battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

303 people from 31 nationalities took part to create the world record.

The Guinness World Records acknowledged that the largest ever number of people in an online video chain passing and using a handheld transceiver is 303, and was achieved by Ajman Police GHQ, said WAM, official news agency of the UAE.

The multilingual video recorded and released by the Ajman Police celebrates UAE's approach for peaceful coexistence, multiculturalism and tolerance.

In the video, 303 people of 31 nationalities thanked the Ajman Police for their spirited efforts in confronting the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"The record title was chosen to deliver a message of appreciation via a transceiver for the frontline heroes, Ajman Police, and the community for committing to face COVID-19 and for their practical efforts in protecting society and implementing precautionary measures in the community of the Emirate of Ajman. As well as thanking the community for their cooperation by delivering a message to the community about the importance of adhering to preventive measures to combat the spread of this pandemic," said the Guinness World Record.

Hickson Daniel, Representative of the Guinness World Records, handed over the certificate to Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, at a ceremony during which the record-breaking video was screened.

Major General Al Nuaimi also honoured the Guinness World Records team and the field work team behind the landmark achievement.

Major General Al Nuaimi extended his profound thanks to the country's leadership, citizens and residents for their efforts in facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for their strong support for achieving security and safety in the UAE.

He also hailed the efforts made by the employees, commissioned and non-commissioned officers of the General Command of Ajman Police as well as the dedication by frontline professionals for fighting the pandemic.

''The idea of breaking the Guinness World Records was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, but was rather based on a study to promote awareness about fighting the pandemic,'' he said.

''Ajman Police GHQ sought through this video to send a message of appreciation from the community to the frontline heroes for supporting the state's tremendous efforts to combat the pandemic,'' he added.