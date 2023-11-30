Did Jannat Mirza get married in secret?

A viral video is currently making rounds on social media, showcasing Pakistani TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza in what appears to be an opulent wedding ceremony with her bride.
In this widely circulated footage, Mirza dons an enchanting maroon bridal ensemble, while her presumed groom stands on the stage elegantly adorned in a black sherwani.
The heartwarming moment captures the groom extending a hand to bring the bride onto the stage. Alongside this heartwarming scene, a video captures the couple's memorable moments, creating a buzz on social media.
Following the video's viral spread, anxiety rippled through her fans, prompting concerns that she had tied the knot without any prior social media announcement.
Notably, her birthday coincided with the circulation of this video, further intensifying speculation among fans and leaving those who admired her previous relationship with Umar Butt feeling downcast.
However, the truth behind the video eventually surfaced, revealing that the bride featured is not Jannat Mirza but someone else. The striking resemblance in appearance led to the misunderstanding.
Despite the video's widespread attention, Mirza has not addressed the circulating news or provided any reaction. Instead, she continues to share regular updates on her Instagram account.
Who is Jannat Mirza, read her full profile:
Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.58
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,600
|PKR 2,675
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.