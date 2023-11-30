Did Jannat Mirza get married in secret?

A viral video is currently making rounds on social media, showcasing Pakistani TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza in what appears to be an opulent wedding ceremony with her bride.

In this widely circulated footage, Mirza dons an enchanting maroon bridal ensemble, while her presumed groom stands on the stage elegantly adorned in a black sherwani.

The heartwarming moment captures the groom extending a hand to bring the bride onto the stage. Alongside this heartwarming scene, a video captures the couple's memorable moments, creating a buzz on social media.

Following the video's viral spread, anxiety rippled through her fans, prompting concerns that she had tied the knot without any prior social media announcement.

Notably, her birthday coincided with the circulation of this video, further intensifying speculation among fans and leaving those who admired her previous relationship with Umar Butt feeling downcast.

However, the truth behind the video eventually surfaced, revealing that the bride featured is not Jannat Mirza but someone else. The striking resemblance in appearance led to the misunderstanding.

Despite the video's widespread attention, Mirza has not addressed the circulating news or provided any reaction. Instead, she continues to share regular updates on her Instagram account.

