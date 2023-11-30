Search

LifestyleViral

Did Jannat Mirza get married in secret?

Maheen Khawaja
02:39 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
Did Jannat Mirza get married in secret?
Source: Instagram

A viral video is currently making rounds on social media, showcasing Pakistani TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza in what appears to be an opulent wedding ceremony with her bride.

In this widely circulated footage, Mirza dons an enchanting maroon bridal ensemble, while her presumed groom stands on the stage elegantly adorned in a black sherwani.

The heartwarming moment captures the groom extending a hand to bring the bride onto the stage.  Alongside this heartwarming scene, a video captures the couple's memorable moments, creating a buzz on social media.

Following the video's viral spread, anxiety rippled through her fans, prompting concerns that she had tied the knot without any prior social media announcement.

Notably, her birthday coincided with the circulation of this video, further intensifying speculation among fans and leaving those who admired her previous relationship with Umar Butt feeling downcast.

However, the truth behind the video eventually surfaced, revealing that the bride featured is not Jannat Mirza but someone else. The striking resemblance in appearance led to the misunderstanding.

Despite the video's widespread attention, Mirza has not addressed the circulating news or provided any reaction. Instead, she continues to share regular updates on her Instagram account.

Who is Jannat Mirza, read her full profile:

Jannat Mirza

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Another Pakistani cricketer set to get hitched this week

05:01 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Sania Mirza

10:25 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Did Hania Aamir get a tattoo?

11:25 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Has YouTuber Aliza Sahar got married?

08:59 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Mohib Mirza clears up rumours about cheating on Aamina Sheikh before ...

01:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Did Hollywood star Jason Statham wrap his car with Palestine flag?

Advertisement

Latest

07:42 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

OGRA announces a sharp rise in LPG prices

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th November, 2023

Forex

Rupee recovers marginally against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase; Check today’s gold rates 30 November 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 November 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: