Is X facing Ban in Pakistan again? All you need to know about Twitter’s Disruption

ISLAMABAD – Users of microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan faced disruptions over the weekend, sparking concerns and rumors about possible ban on platform.

Amid the outage and disruption, several posts appeared online, claiming outage of social media giant in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also confirmed that service interruption affecting X is part of a global outage impacting multiple countries, including Pakistan on Saturday.

This comes shortly after a similar disruption on May 22, which lasted for several hours before being resolved.

PTA’s investigation ruled out any technical issues at Pakistan’s internet gateways, confirming that all other internet services remain fully functional across the country. Global internet watchdog NetBlocks verified that the outage is global in nature and is not the result of any government-imposed restrictions or filtering.

Pak Telecom officials assured that it is closely monitoring situation and will provide timely updates. For now, there is no indication that X is facing any ban or regulatory action in Pakistan.

The outage also affected tens of thousands of users in the US, with Downdetector.com reporting over 25,000 incidents of users experiencing problems as of Saturday morning.

While social media continues to grapple with technical challenges globally, Pakistan’s authorities emphasize that users should not expect any immediate restrictions or bans on the platform within the country.