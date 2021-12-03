Last solar eclipse of 2021 to take place tomorrow

KARACHI I- The last total eclipse of the sun will take place tomorrow (December 4), said Met officials.

The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) said that the last solar eclipse of this year will not be visible in Pakistan.

“It will be visible from South Australia, South Africa, South American, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica,” it said.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 10.29 PST and the total eclipse at 12.00, it says. Greatest eclipse will take place at 12.33pm and total eclipse will end at 13.07. The partial eclipse will end at 14.37, said the PMD in a statement.