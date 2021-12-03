Last solar eclipse of 2021 to take place tomorrow
KARACHI I- The last total eclipse of the sun will take place tomorrow (December 4), said Met officials.
The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the last solar eclipse of this year will not be visible in Pakistan.
“It will be visible from South Australia, South Africa, South American, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica,” it said.
The partial solar eclipse will begin at 10.29 PST and the total eclipse at 12.00, it says. Greatest eclipse will take place at 12.33pm and total eclipse will end at 13.07. The partial eclipse will end at 14.37, said the PMD in a statement.
Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends 12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021, which was the longest in 580 years, ended on Friday. The ...
