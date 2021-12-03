Last solar eclipse of 2021 to take place tomorrow

05:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Last solar eclipse of 2021 to take place tomorrow
Share

KARACHI I- The last total eclipse of the sun will take place tomorrow (December 4), said Met officials.  

The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) said that the last solar eclipse of this year will not be visible in Pakistan.

“It will be visible from South Australia, South Africa, South American, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica,” it said.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 10.29 PST and the total eclipse at 12.00, it says. Greatest eclipse will take place at 12.33pm and total eclipse will end at 13.07. The partial eclipse will end at 14.37, said the PMD in a statement.

Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years ends 12:27 PM | 19 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021, which was the longest in 580 years, ended on Friday.  The ...

More From This Category
Pakistan offers to connect Middle East with ...
06:44 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Balochistan announces two-month winter break for ...
06:20 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Islamabad allows Delhi to send wheat, medicines ...
05:36 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Sri Lankan manager tortured to death at Sialkot ...
02:36 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
PAF releases new song to mark Int'l Day of ...
01:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani ...
01:27 PM | 3 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasra Rizvi breaks silence on divorce rumours
04:26 PM | 3 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr