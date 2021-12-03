Balochistan announces two-month winter break for schools
QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced winter vacations in educational institutions from December 15 keeping in light of the cold wave in the southwestern region.
An official notification issued by the Secondary Education Department cited the education department "is pleased to announce the schedule for long and short winter vacations for all public and private schools."
The communique issued on Thursday classified the region in two groups, winter and summer zones. It stated that schools in cold parts will remain closed until the end of February, while those in the summer zones will reopen from the first of next year.
Meanwhile, the Punjab administration had announced to close schools across the province thrice a week in wake of alarming air pollution in the country’s most populous region.
“Starting 15 November till 27 January, the public and private schools and all private offices shall remain closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,” the notification reads. Officials said that the decision was aimed at reducing the traffic on the roads that contribute to air pollution, and also cause road accidents.
