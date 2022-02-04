Watch: Pakistan PM Imran attends Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony
BEIJING – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with China as West announced diplomatic boycott of the event.

The premier reached China on Thursday on a four-day official visit to attend the ceremony and hold meetings Chinese leadership. In his interview with Chinese state television, Khan said he spent almost 20 years playing sports but he's had little time to watch sports since becoming PM. “This is going to be a great pleasure to watch the Winter Olympics,” he noted.

Photos and videos shared on official social media handles show prime minister Imran Khan and several members of his cabinet, including Planning Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry attending the colorful opening ceremony held at Birds’ Nest Stadium in Beijing.

Hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, 26-year-old Muhammad Karim is the only Pakistani athlete who will participate in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022.

Upon the arrival of the Pakistani contingent, Prime Minister Imran Khan stood up from his seat, applauded and cheered for the team.

Around 2900 athletes from across the globe will take part in the mega sports event that is being held from February 4 to 24.

