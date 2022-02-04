Sana Fakhar responds to Pakistan's moral brigade in latest interview
Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar does not shy away from controversial affiliations and the bold and beautiful actress has repeatedly proved that she refuses to conform to rigid norms.
From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, Sana has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her feed.
This time around, the 42-year-old hits back at the haters and moral brigade in her recent interview where she discussed her persona that has been often termed as 'bold'.
Discussing how female stars are always under scrutiny for their dressing, Sana said: “We are always judged by our dressing. People will always judge actresses, my skirt pictures went viral people trolled me a lot for my bold dressing but I wore it because I felt happy, I was delighted wearing those clothes."
"People said me bad things at that time but when I posted pictures with dupatta on Friday, they said, ‘mashaAllah, Alhamdulillah, looking nice’, well, it’s not about looking sexy it’s about being you and being original”
On the work front, Sana Fakhar has numerous projects under her belt with some successful dramas like Alif Allah aur Insaan, Babban Khala ki Baityan, O Rangreza, Sawab and Qayamat to her credit.
