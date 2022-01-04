Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi
Web Desk
08:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi
Share

Pakistani model-actor Areeba Habib's dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet. The Shendi celebration was a combination of 'Mehndi' and 'Shaadi'.

The celebration was a star-studded night with many stars like Sana Fakhar, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan and Mansha Pasha among the guests. However, a viral video of Sana's electrifying dance has spread like wildfire on the internet.

Setting the dance floor ablaze, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star's killer dance moves have been among the wedding's highlights.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sana Fakhar (@sana_fakhar)

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 42-year-old star's dancing video drew widespread trolling. 

Earlier, Areeba Habib announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.

Inside Areeba Habib's glittering Shendi ceremony 03:00 PM | 3 Jan, 2022

Pakistani model-actor Areeba Habib's dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet and lately, her Shendi ...

More From This Category
Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to ...
06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with ...
05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger
05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Aima Baig saves herself from a violent fire flare ...
04:13 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Ayeza Khan spotted vacationing in Dubai with ...
02:45 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
02:10 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 with #MeriVaccineKahani ...
06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr