Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi
Pakistani model-actor Areeba Habib's dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet. The Shendi celebration was a combination of 'Mehndi' and 'Shaadi'.
The celebration was a star-studded night with many stars like Sana Fakhar, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan and Mansha Pasha among the guests. However, a viral video of Sana's electrifying dance has spread like wildfire on the internet.
Setting the dance floor ablaze, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star's killer dance moves have been among the wedding's highlights.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 42-year-old star's dancing video drew widespread trolling.
Earlier, Areeba Habib announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.
-
-
-
