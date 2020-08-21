I hope I can meet your expectations someday: Ayesha Omar responds to a troll

Trolling has became an unfortunate part of the new social media culture and we all know haters gonna hate no matter what you say or do.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's Make-A-Wish foundation organised an event in Karachi where Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan met three critically ill Pakistani children through Facebook live session.

The event was attended by the Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak and notable Pakistani celebrities, such as Humayun Saeed, Zeba Bakhtiar and others.

Actor Ayesha Omar hosted the ceremony and posted pictures and videos from the occassion on her social media.

The BulBulay star was praised by many for gracefully representing the cause and the country in front of everyone.

However, one troll thought Omar wasn’t worthy of being selected as the representative of our country.

"Yaar tum logon ko Ayesha Omar he mili thi represent karnay ke liye? Kya image gaya hoga Turkey walon ke paas hamara, Ajeeb,” the user wrote.

Instead of lashing out, Omar responded with sadness and humility upon reading the comment.

"I'm sorry you didn't approve. I'm extremely grateful and honoured that the organisers and board of directors thought I was worthy of this. I hope I can meet your expectations and standards someday – Will keep on trying,” replied Ayesha.

She continued,”This is not meant in jest or sarcasm. Your comment made me sad. I try my best to represent my country well anywhere in the world. I mean it from my heart."

