Iman Aly’s dance video goes viral on social media
03:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Iman Ali on the dance floor!
The supermodel recently attended a friends wedding and a dance video from the ceremony has been trending all over the internet.
The Khuda Kay Liye actress danced the night away with husband Babar Bhatti and choreographer Gohar Hayat.
The video is winning hearts on social media, however, some people also criticised the actress over it.
Meanwhile on the work front, Iman Ali is starring opposite Farhan Saeed in the movie, Tich Button. Sonya Hussyn and Feroze Khan will also be featured in the film.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
