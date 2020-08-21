England wins toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan in 3rd test
SOUTHAMPTON — England on Friday won the toss and decides to bat first in the third and final test against Pakistan.
The host side leads 1-0 and is looking to clinch a first series victory over Pakistan in 10 years, as well as a second of the summer after beating the West Indies 2-1.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer was recalled by England in place of Sam Curran in the only change from the drawn second test on the same ground in Southampton.
Pakistan selected an unchanged team. The match will start on time after the toss was delayed by 10 minutes because of rain.
Teams:
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.
