Watch – Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after SHC suspends Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy order

02:11 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Watch – Bushra Iqbal gets emotional after SHC suspends Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy order
Source: Instagram
Share

KARACHI – Bushra Iqbal, the first wife of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain, got overwhelmed with emotions after the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended a judicial magistrate's decision regarding exhumation and postmortem of her husband.

A two-member bench issued the stay order after Hussain's family filed a petition againt Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order. The judicial officer had directed the provincial secretary to exhume the body of the late TV host for autopsy to determine the cause of his sudden death.

A video circulating on social media shows Bushra along with her two children Dua Aamir and Ahmed Amir coming out of the court room after hearing the ruling when she breaks into tears. 

Her both children can be seen trying to console their mother. 

Later, Bushra Iqbal also took to Twitter where she thanked Allah Almighty and shared a verse from the Holy Quran.

A day earlier, the Health Department of Sindh formed a six-member medical board for the exhumation and post-mortem examination of Aamir Liaquat to determine the cause of his death.

The board was constituted in line with Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon’s order in which he had directed the provincial secretary to pick a date for the exhumation of Aamir's body.

A number of celebrities and Hussain’s formers wives Bushra Iqbal and Syeda Tuba Anwar have expressed their concerns in this regard.

A prominent TV host and political figure, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home on June 9 and a petition was filed for his post-mortem by a citizen named Abdul Ahad.

Legal action sought against Dania Shah for ... 08:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – A petition has been filed against Dania Shah, widow of Pakistani televangelist and politician Aamir ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army offers assistance as earthquake ...
03:52 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new ...
04:19 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Neelam Muneer finally discloses her wedding plans
03:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Faysal Quraishi slams media for misquoting him ...
03:27 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
IHC postpones local body elections in Islamabad
03:05 PM | 22 Jun, 2022
Pakistan PM expresses deep sorrow as earthquake ...
01:14 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly sets internet on fire with new sizzling photoshoot
04:19 PM | 22 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr