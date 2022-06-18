Legal action sought against Dania Shah for leaking Aamir Liaquat’s private videos
KARACHI – A petition has been filed against Dania Shah, widow of Pakistani televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat, for allegedly leaking private videos of her husband.
A non-profit organisation has moved the court against Dania, seeking action against her for her alleged criminal act.
Counsel for the NGO Jamil Virk filed the petition in Karachi’s district and sessions court, urging the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Dania under the cybercrimes act.
The petitioner maintained that Dania filmed the late PTI lawmaker and then leaked his videos on social media.
Karachi court orders postmortem of late Aamir ... 02:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – A court in Sindh capital has ordered postmortem of renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who ...
The move came hours after a local court ordered a postmortem examination of Aamir Liaquat.
Aamir's family had earlier refused to have his postmortem examination done before his burial.
