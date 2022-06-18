Karachi court orders postmortem of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain
Share
KARACHI – A court in Sindh capital has ordered postmortem of renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was found dead at his residence last week.
Earlier today, the judicial magistrate East reserved the verdict after hearing arguments in a petition filed by a citizen named Abdul Ahad.
The magistrate has accepted the petition and ordered the authorities to perform autopsy to determine the case of the death of Aamir Liaquat, who was laid to rest on June 10 in a graveyard adjacent to Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine.
During the hearing, the petitioner argued that sudden death of the TV host had sparked various speculations and suspicions that Hussain was killed over some property dispute.
The state lawyer informed the court that the family of the deceased politician had refused to allow the postmortem.
Earlier, police had also decided to have his post-mortem examination conducted to know the cause of his sudden death. Hussain’s children had refused to allow the post-mortem examination, saying they wanted to depart their father with utmost respect and dignity.
Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on June 9. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.
Mother claims Dania Shah legal heir to all assets ... 03:47 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Soon after Pakistani politician and famed televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's death, a debate about the division of ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
- Rashid Malik urges IPC Minister to build sports nurseries across ...02:39 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Karachi court orders postmortem of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain02:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistani soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush: ISPR01:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- Ramsha Khan reveals her favourite co-star10:39 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Junaid Khan, Hira Mani pair up for something big!10:09 AM | 18 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022