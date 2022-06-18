Karachi court orders postmortem of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain

KARACHI – A court in Sindh capital has ordered postmortem of renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was found dead at his residence last week.

Earlier today, the judicial magistrate East reserved the verdict after hearing arguments in a petition filed by a citizen named Abdul Ahad.

The magistrate has accepted the petition and ordered the authorities to perform autopsy to determine the case of the death of Aamir Liaquat, who was laid to rest on June 10 in a graveyard adjacent to Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine.

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that sudden death of the TV host had sparked various speculations and suspicions that Hussain was killed over some property dispute.

The state lawyer informed the court that the family of the deceased politician had refused to allow the postmortem.

Earlier, police had also decided to have his post-mortem examination conducted to know the cause of his sudden death. Hussain’s children had refused to allow the post-mortem examination, saying they wanted to depart their father with utmost respect and dignity.

Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on June 9. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.