Mother claims Dania Shah legal heir to all assets Aamir Liaquat has left behind

Soon after Pakistani politician and famed televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's death, a debate about the division of his inheritance became a hot topic.

As per the recent development, Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah's mother has stepped forward and given a statement regarding the inheritance issue.

In an interview given to a private website, Dania's mother discussed what was said about Amir Liaquat's property on social media.

She said that even though a case of divorce had been filed, Amir Liaquat had died and Dania was now his widow. Further, she added that Dania's family is not greedy as they live in the same house before the marriage and after marriage - not in the bungalows provided by the former politician.

Moreover, Dania's mother also stated that Liaquat had said many times in his life that he had paid his share to his first two wives and children. Now everything belongs to Dania.

However, as per NADRA’s record, Aamir Liaquat Hussain's son, Ahmed, and daughter, Duaa, could be his legal heirs.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat, who was found dead at his home on June 9, had been suffering from severe mental distress due to relentless online trolling after his third wife filed for divorce and levelled serious allegations against him.

More than a month before Hussain’s death, Dania had moved the court seeking a divorce from the televangelist.

The teenager demanded a monthly personal expense of Rs100,000. Furthermore, she demanded more than Rs100 million as her Haq Mehr (alimony) and other things "promised by Aamir Liaquat at the time of their marriage".